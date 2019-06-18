Listen Live Sports

Camera captures bear’s rub on tree at Russian nature reserve

June 18, 2019
 
MOSCOW (AP) — An Asian black bear in Russia has been captured on video enjoying a backrub against a tree — before trying to eat a surveillance camera.

The video, posted recently by the Land of the Leopard national park in Russia’s Far East, showed the bear approaching a tree, then rearing up to stand on its two hind legs to rub its back against the trunk.

The mammal then approached the camera and tried to bite it. The memory card inside the camera survived the contact.

Bears are known to scratch their backs against trees to communicate with each other.

