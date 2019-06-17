Listen Live Sports

DC police officer accused of sexually abusing woman at spa

June 17, 2019 3:59 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer in Washington, D.C., who volunteers at a spa is accused of sexually abusing another officer during a spa treatment session.

The Washington Post reports Officer 42-year-old Pearce Then pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree sexual abuse. He has been suspended and is free from custody pending a July 8 hearing. An arrest affidavit says Then told detectives that his actions were accidental.

It says the off-duty female officer went to the spa on June 10 for a previously discussed treatment. She later told police and her superiors that she was abused during the session. The details of the abuse are unclear.

Court documents say Then’s wife owns the spa. He declined the newspaper’s request to comment.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

