Dominican police investigate deaths of Maryland couple

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican police are investigating the deaths of an American couple found in a hotel room in a resort area in the eastern Dominican Republic, where they were vacationing.

The Regional Institute of Forensic Sciences says in an initial report that 63-year-old Edward Nathaniel Holmes and 49-year-old Cynthia Ann Day of Maryland appear to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs. But it says further tests are required to determine more about the cause of death.

Officials say the couple arrived at the Bahía Príncipe hotel in La Romana on May 25 and planned to leave May 30, the day they were found after they failed to check out. Police say several bottles of medicines to treat high blood pressure were found on the scene.

