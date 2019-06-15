Listen Live Sports

German Jewish group applauds museum director’s resignation

June 15, 2019 8:17 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Central Council of Jews is welcoming the resignation of the director of Berlin’s Jewish Museum amid accusations he promoted views critical of Israel.

Council President Andreas Schuster told dpa news agency Saturday Peter Schaefer’s resignation was appropriate, especially at a time when the museum is in the process of opening a new permanent exhibition and a children’s museum.

He says it is “an important step in order to prevent further damage to the institution.”

Schaefer resigned Friday after a museum tweet encouraged followers to read an article that urged German lawmakers not to sign a resolution denouncing as anti-Semitic the Palestinian-led boycott against Israel.

Separately, Israel objected earlier this year to an exhibition on Jerusalem, which it argued presented a one-sided Palestinian view.

