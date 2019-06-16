Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Hawaii’s stunning Kalalau Trail and Haena State Park reopen

June 16, 2019 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — The popular Kalalau Trail and Haena State Park are reopening on the Hawaiian island of Kauai this week but will have fewer people.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports only 900 visitors a day will be allowed inside the park starting Monday. That’s down from an estimated 3,000 people who used to visit daily.

The 11-mile (17.7-kilometer) Kalalau Trail, which begins inside the park, is heralded as one of the world’s most beautiful hikes.

The limits are outlined in a new master plan developed over two decades.

Advertisement

Park users must now make online reservations. Visitors are encouraged to ride a shuttle to the park due to limited parking for private vehicles.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Also reopening is Kuhio Highway leading to the park. The road suffered severe damage when record-breaking rains triggered mudslides last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.