Man says he was deceived when he bought tiny strip of land

June 15, 2019 5:35 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man thought he snagged a deal when he paid $9,100 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 1-foot-by-100-foot (0.3-meter-by-30-meter) strip of land.

The land, valued at only $50, starts on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.

An official tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel there’s not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase.

Holness says he was deceived. He says property appraiser photos linked to the auction site shows a villa being on the parcel he made a bid on.

But the newspaper says the appraiser’s site and information on the county’s tax site show no building value.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

