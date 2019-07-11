Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Fearless dog chases bear from neighbor’s yard

July 11, 2019 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is promising to give his neighbor’s dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard.

Mark Stinziano tells WABC-TV his home security camera captured what happened Tuesday night when the bruin decided to snack on the bird feeder behind his West Milford home.

The video shows the bear pulling down the bird feeder when the neighbor’s dog, Riley, races into the yard. Riley slammed into the startled bear, which scrambled to escape.

Riley’s owner, Alan Tlusty, says his dog always chases the bear whenever he sees him in the yard.

Advertisement

Stinziano says Riley also checks on his children when they are in the pool.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.