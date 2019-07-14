Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Number of Chinese visitors to Alaska growing in recent years

July 14, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is a tourism destination for a growing number of visitors from China.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Alaska received relatively little notice from Chinese travelers until recent years.

The number of Chinese visitors has jumped because of social media and increasing interest in winter tourism tied to the Aurora borealis.

State figure show an estimated 5,000 Chinese travelers visited Alaska in 2016, compared with 2,000 in 2011.

Advertisement

A similar count has not been attempted since then, but travel industry representatives estimate at least 10,000 Chinese travelers visited the state in 2018.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Sarah Leonard, executive director of the Alaska Travel Industry Association, says “China is definitely the emerging market right now.”

Minghui Dong, a Beijing nurse and tour guide, says through an interpreter that Alaska left a “beautiful impression” on her.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.