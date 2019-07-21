Listen Live Sports

Woman dies on Maryland hiking trail in hot weather

July 21, 2019 5:09 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A woman who lost consciousness while hiking in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died.

The Washington Post reports that the death on Saturday is the first potential heat-related fatality reported this weekend by Washington-region officials.

Temperatures were 97 degrees in the Washington area, but some areas felt as hot as 115 degrees with humidity.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and U.S. Park Service officials responded to emergency calls from the Billy Goat Trail just before 2 p.m. Saturday on a strenuous section of the hike. They say the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was unconscious, and other hikers were trying to help her.

She was taken by helicopter to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she later died.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

