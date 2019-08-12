Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Aug. 25 last date to visit Battleship Texas before repairs

August 12, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Officials say Aug. 25 is the last date for public visits to the Battleship Texas near Houston before the 107-year-old vessel undergoes repairs.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says staff and contractors, starting Aug. 26, need full access to the ship at La Porte (luh-PORT’) to prepare for $35 million in renovations.

The agency in June announced a pared-back summer schedule for visitors at the Battleship Texas State Historic Site so personnel could begin cataloging thousands of artifacts. The historic items will be put into storage before the Battleship Texas goes into dry dock to fix the leaking hull.

The Battleship Texas Foundation in May announced the ship would get a new home following repairs. No site was announced.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter