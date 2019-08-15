Listen Live Sports

Shark takes bite out of teen’s surf board off Hawaii

August 15, 2019 2:32 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — A teen surfing off the Hawaii island of Oahu escaped a shark encounter uninjured, but his board didn’t.

KHON-TV reports 16-year-old Max Keliikipi was waiting for a wave Sunday evening near Makaha Beach when he spotted what he thought was a turtle fin.

It wasn’t.

The teen says the shark chomped down on the front of his board just inches from his foot, taking off a chunk bigger than his head.

The shark’s impact threw him into the water.

The junior lifeguard says his flight instinct kicked in and he swam toward shore.

He made it to land safely.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has recorded seven shark bites this year.

Information from: KHON-TV, http://khon.com

