Fashion exhibition to open at Maryland Historical Society

September 4, 2019 5:05 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A fashion exhibition with nearly 100 examples of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories spanning four centuries is scheduled to open at the Maryland Historical Society in Baltimore.

The public will get to see the installation starting Oct. 6. The organization says the clothing has connections to presidents, royalty and everyday Marylanders.

Among the pieces that will be on display is a gown worn to George Washington’s inaugural ball. The installation will also display clothing worn by slaves at Hampton Mansion, now a national historic site built in the 18th century north of Baltimore.

The Historical Society says Christian Siriano, a Maryland native, will serve as the emcee of a fashion show the day before the exhibition opens to the public.

Spectrum of Fashion: Celebrating Maryland’s Style will run through October 2020.

