Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa’s oldest mosque on tour

September 24, 2019 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, have visited South Africa’s oldest mosque as their first official tour as a family continues for a second day.

Their stop at the 225-year-old Auwal Mosque in Cape Town on Tuesday includes a viewing of the first known manuscript of the Quran in South Africa. Authorities say it was written down from memory by an imam while he was imprisoned on nearby Robben Island during a period when slaves were not allowed to worship Islam.

Events include meetings with several religious leaders, as the mosque hosts interfaith dialogues in the famously diverse city.

The royal couple’s 10-day, multi-country tour also includes stops for Harry in Botswana, Angola and Malawi with a focus on wildlife protection, mental health and mine clearance.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet