Home of famed journalist H.L. Mencken getting $1.5M facelift

September 1, 2019 8:00 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore home where renowned journalist H.L. Mencken lived for decades before his death is getting a $1.5 million facelift.

The Sun reports that contractors expect to complete renovation work on the office portion of the residence this fall. After that, restoration work is due to begin on the Hollins Street home’s public rooms.

A retired Navy commander who lived in Hawaii and died in 2005 donated the money for the renovation work.

Mencken’s father bought the home in 1883, three years after his son’s birth. After Mencken died there in 1956, his brother gave the property to the University of Maryland before the city took it over.

A year ago, the nonprofit Baltimore National Heritage Area signed a lease with the city to assume “stewardship” of the home.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

