The Associated Press
 
Maryland deer archery season opens Friday

September 6, 2019 4:54 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Bowhunters can now search for deer in Maryland.

The archery hunting season for white-tailed and sika deer opened Friday.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says the statewide bag limit for white-tailed bucks is two. Hunters in Maryland’s central, southern and eastern regions can take another buck if they buy a bonus stamp.

An antler-point restriction is in effect for white-tailed deer.

Paul Peditto is the department’s director of Wildlife and Heritage Service. He says archery hunting is important for deer management and “is particularly valuable in urban and suburban areas where hunting with firearms isn’t feasible.”

The bag limit for sika deer is three, with no more than one having at least an antler visible above the hairline.

The season runs through Jan. 31.

