Minister promotes safety of Dominican Republic after deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dominican Republic’s tourism minister says the Caribbean nation is a safe place to visit despite the “bombardment” of negative news over deaths of several tourists this year.

Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García on Thursday presented new security measures to safeguard tourists, but he also insisted that the deaths of nine American visitors to the island earlier this year were unrelated and that all of them died of natural causes.

García said a National Committee of Tourism Security has been established and reinforced rules now require that emergency information and the availability of the 911 number is clearly posted in every guest room.

