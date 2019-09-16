Listen Live Sports

Students, community members to go on ‘Freedom Rides Tour’

September 16, 2019 5:03 am
 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The University of Mary Washington is inviting members of the Fredericksburg, Virginia, community to join students on a trip tracing the route of history-changing bus rides across the American South in the 1960s.

The “Freedom Rides Tour” will run from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15.

The social justice experience will celebrate Dr. James L. Farmer Jr., the late civil rights icon and Mary Washington history professor.

A community bus and a student bus will stop at some of the same places the Freedom Riders stopped as they spoke with other activists at North Carolina’s Bennett College, strategized next steps in Georgia or sought a safe place to sleep.

The tour includes visits to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in North Carolina and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama.

