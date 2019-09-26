Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Virginia hosting free fishing weekend

September 26, 2019 4:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is offering the chance to fish for free statewide this weekend.

The Department of Game & Inland Fisheries has scheduled two free fishing days Sept. 28-29 in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day. Inclement weather during free fishing days in June prompted the department to add additional days.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. A license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches