Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

October 17, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

An Indian worker mixes gunpowder to make firecrackers for Diwali, the upcoming Hindu festival of lights, at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmadabad.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, bullet trains are submerged in muddy waters in Nagano, central Japan, in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis.

A lake in Dharmasala, India, is covered in yellow pollen and pine needles, released by Himalayan cedar trees every autumn.

Paper origami cranes are glued to a wall during a sit-in outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, which is in the grip of 5-month-long pro-democracy protests.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress