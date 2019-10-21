Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Charge upgraded for teen accused in deadly fair assault

October 21, 2019 12:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland teen accused in a deadly altercation at an agricultural fair has been charged with manslaughter.

News outlets report the 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother have also been charged with assault. On Monday, Circuit Judge Julie Stevenson Solt ordered the brothers to remain in juvenile detention.

Prosecutors say the brothers attacked 59-year-old John Weed at The Great Frederick Fair last month.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith says Weed said no when one of the teens asked him for a dollar . Smith says the 15-year-old punched Weed in the head causing him to fall to the ground. Weed later died.

Advertisement

A hearing Nov. 19 could determine whether their cases will be moved to adult court.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska