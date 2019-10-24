Listen Live Sports

Clemency sought for Myanmar workers condemned in Brit deaths

October 24, 2019 2:47 am
 
NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — The families of two Myanmar migrant workers sentenced to death for the brutal murders of two British tourists in Thailand in 2014 have appealed to the Thai king to spare their lives.

The mothers of Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, accompanied by lawyers and the Myanmar ambassador to Thailand, submitted an official petition for clemency Thursday at Bang Kwang prison on the outskirts of Bangkok, where the two men are being held.

The two men denied killing David Miller and raping and killing Hannah Witheridge, whose battered bodies were found on a beach on the island of Koh Tao in the Gulf of Thailand.

The verdicts were controversial because of allegations police mishandled evidence and beat the suspects into making confessions.

