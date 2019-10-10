Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Police: Misinterpreted video game reference cleared theater

October 10, 2019 10:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia have concluded that the evacuation of a shopping mall last month happened because a child shouted a misinterpreted video game reference inside a movie theater.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that authorities found that no crime was committed. They also said no charges will be filed regarding the incident in mid-September in Arlington.

Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage that showed a juvenile shouting, “Pennywise has sharpshooter activated!” during the movie “IT: Chapter Two.” The juvenile was referencing the clown antagonist of the “IT” franchise. It’s based on a 1986 novel by Stephen King. “Sharpshooter mode,” is a feature in some video games.

Some interpreted that to mean there was an active shooter. Authorities say one person suffered a minor injury during the ensuing evacuation.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign