Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Polish zoo to take in tigers stranded for days at the border

October 30, 2019 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A zoo in western Poland is trying to save nine tigers from Italy that have been stranded for days in small cages at the border with Belarus. Another tiger in the group has already died.

Authorities in Belarus are refusing to let the transport in, saying the Italian caretakers have no visas and lack the necessary veterinary documents for the animals.

The shipment started off Oct. 22 from near Rome for a recipient in Russia but got stuck Saturday at Poland’s border with Belarus. Authorities say it has been difficult to give the tigers enough food and water in their truck cages.

Alarmed by the animals’ condition, city authorities in Poznan have allowed the Poznan Zoo to temporarily take the tigers in and let them rest before they are shipped to an animal welfare complex in Spain.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR