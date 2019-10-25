Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Rabbit-eared tortoise pleases at Key West Fantasy Fest

October 25, 2019 7:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The often-decadent Fantasy Fest is in full flair this weekend in Key West.

At Wednesday evening’s family friendly Pet Masquerade, entrants included costumed dogs, cats and a tortoise carrying a plush rabbit themed “The Tortoise and the Hare,” drawing inspiration from the fable of the same name.

The overall winner was Diana Benton of Titusville, Florida, who dressed her two cats as country artists Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, subscribing to the festival’s musical theme of “In Tune But . Off Key.”

Upcoming highlights include Friday afternoon’s masquerade march and a parade with floats and flamboyantly costumed marching groups. Saturday night’s parade is expected to draw some 60,000 revelers.

Advertisement

The 10-day festival ends Sunday after a children’s carnival and an afternoon dance party.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law