Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Students to host comic arts festival in Virginia capital

October 24, 2019 4:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A one-day comic arts festival for local comic creators will be held in Richmond, Virginia, next month.

The Richmond Indie Comic Expo will be held on Nov. 17 at James Branch Cabell Library.

The expo will be run by Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts students. It will feature panel discussions and art for sale from local comic creators and VCU alumni.

The goal of the expo is to promote local artists and to create a professional jumping-off point for creators to exhibit their work.

Advertisement

Admission is free.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon