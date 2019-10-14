Virginia capital to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s capital city will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, joining a shift away from a day traditionally reserved for honoring Christopher Columbus.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has asked city employees and residents to use Monday as an opportunity to reflect on the culture and heritage of native peoples and their accomplishments in the face of “extraordinary hardship.”

The federal government recognizes the second Monday in October as Columbus Day, but Richmond has never recognized it as an employee holiday.

Stoney announced Indigenous Peoples’ Day during an Oct. 10 gathering with representatives from the Cheroenhaka, Chickahominy, Mattaponi, Nottaway, Pamunkey, Patawomeck and Upper Mattaponi tribes.

Several states and cities nationwide have replaced Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, including Alaska, Vermont, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin and Seattle.

