Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Croatia boasts of record tourism season

November 8, 2019 7:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia says a record 20 million people visited the Adriatic Sea country this year.

The Ministry of Tourism said Friday in a statement this is the first time that so many arrivals have been recorded in one year in Croatia.

Croatia is a popular tourism destination because of its stunning Adriatic Sea coast and dozens of islands. Croatia’s coastal resorts are routinely packed during the summer season.

The ministry statement says tourism in Croatia has “flourished” in the past several years. It says the most popular destinations include the walled ancient city of Dubrovnik, Rovinj, Porec and Medulin on the northern Istria peninsula, as well as the central coastal town of Split.

Advertisement

Croatia became a member of the European Union in 2013.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'