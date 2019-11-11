Listen Live Sports

Maryland Police: Missing Virginia fisherman found dead

November 11, 2019 4:15 pm
 
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a recreational fisherman from Virginia was found dead in the water, days after his running boat washed ashore with no one on it.

The Capital Gazette reports 64-year-old Jae Jin was found Saturday near Tilghman Island, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from where his empty boat was discovered with the engine running.

The paper says Jin went fishing on the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday, slept on the boat overnight and continued fishing. Jin’s boat was found Thursday afternoon by authorities, washed ashore on Kent Island. Fishing poles were in the water near the boat.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses says police are investigating Jin’s death. The agency is waiting for a report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

It’s unclear whether authorities suspect foul play.

