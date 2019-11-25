Listen Live Sports

New Virginia museum will honor women’s suffrage movement

November 25, 2019 4:28 am
 
LORTON, Va. (AP) — A new museum honoring the women’s suffrage movement is set to open in Virginia.

The Lucy Burns Museum is scheduled to open in January to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The museum will present the story of 91 years of prison history and the imprisonment of suffragists who were arrested in 1917 for picketing the White House for the women’s right to vote.

The Workhouse Arts Center funded, designed and renovated the new museum, restoring a decrepit prison building vacated in 2001.

The museum is scheduled to open to the public on Jan. 25. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for May 9.

