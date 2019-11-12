Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
Paella for one: Barcelona dazzles when you’re traveling solo

November 12, 2019 10:16 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — They were on girls’ trips, guys’ trips, family vacations and honeymoons.

They were on the train, sharing massive platters of seafood paella and packed into Anton Gaudí’s mind-bending architectural jewels.

And then there was me. The solo female traveler in Barcelona.

If you’re taking a solo trip for the first time, a European city like Barcelona is a good place to start. The city is dynamic, the streets and cafes are always packed, it’s safe to walk around at night and people mostly speak English.

