Venice’s dwindling population faces mounting woes

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Venetians are fed up with what they see as an inadequate response to severe flooding, soaring tourism and cruise ship traffic.

Many feel largely left to their own devices, with ever-fewer Venetians living in the historic part of the city to defend its interests and keep it from becoming mainly a tourist domain.

The historic flooding this week — marked by three floods over 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) and the highest in 53 years at 1.87 meters (6 feet, 1 inch) — has sharpened calls to create an administration that recognizes the uniqueness of Venice, for both its concentration of treasures and its increasing vulnerability.

Proposals for better administering the city including granting autonomy to Venice or offering tax breaks to encourage the city’s repopulation.

