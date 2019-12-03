Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Authorities probe wounding of horse that was apparently shot

December 3, 2019 4:07 am
 
< a min read
      

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating what happened to a horse that appears to have been shot in the chest.

News outlets report the horse named Penny was found wounded last week. Kim Gaudino tells WWBT-TV that she had just returned home from a birthday dinner when she noticed the 24-year-old horse didn’t run up to greet the family like she usually did. She says a bullet was found in Penny’s side the next day and the family dug a grave, believing Penny’s death was imminent. But she says Penny surprised them and is recovering.

Hanover County sheriff’s investigators are investigating Penny’s wounding as an animal cruelty case. They’re asking the public for information about anyone, particularly hunters or target shooters, who may have discharged firearms near the horse’s Ashland home.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified