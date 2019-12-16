Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

New Jersey waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip

December 16, 2019 10:52 am
 
< a min read
      

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Nearly a dozen people surprised a New Jersey waitress with a $1,200 cash tip as an early holiday gift.

Zellie Thomas told NJ.com that he and a group of his friends left the tip with a waitress at an IHOP restaurant in Paterson on Saturday. Each person brought $100 to the restaurant.

The waitress was so shocked that she tried to return the money at first, said Thomas.

Thomas, who is an activist and teacher, said he hopes the tip inspires others to do good deeds for strangers.

Advertisement

“I really hope this shows people that there’s power in community and all it takes is a group of friends to come together and change someone else’s life,” Thomas said. “You’d be really surprised, if you put that call out to your friends, how many people would be supportive of that idea.”

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted