AP PHOTOS: Japan honors young adults on Coming of Age Day

January 13, 2020 2:54 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is celebrating Coming of Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday to honor those who have turned 20 over the past year.

Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults.

Most of the men dress modestly in simple black suits, but many female participants wear flamboyant kimonos with matching purses and embellished hairstyles, making the holiday unique for spectators as well.

Tokyo Disneyland is among the most popular locations for the celebration, with hundreds of participants greeted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Some even get high-fives from them.

The ceremonies last less than an hour, but with the participants being part of the Selfie Generation, there are, of course, an overwhelming number of selfies taken afterward.

