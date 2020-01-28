Listen Live Sports

Austria: 40 evacuated from cable cars after tree falls

January 28, 2020 10:54 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — About 40 people were evacuated from cable cars in western Austria on Tuesday after a strong gust of wind blew a tree onto the cable, authorities said.

Some 35 mountain rescuers were deployed to bring people down from the Hahnenkammbahn, a cabin cableway in Hoefen in Tyrol province, the Austria Press Agency reported. Mountain rescuer Gregor Franke said there was never any danger to the people on board.

Those in the cars included children from a local school on a skiing course.

As stormy weather advanced on Austria, another cableway in Tyrol, in the Hochzillertal area, also had to suspend operations later Tuesday, APA reported. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were affected in that case.

