Marine Corps Museum commemorates Iwo Jima anniversary

February 14, 2020 4:25 am
 
TRIANGLE, Va. (AP) — The National Museum of the Marine Corps in northern Virginia is marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The museum along Interstate 95 in Triangle is hosting a series of events and displays the weekend of Feb. 22.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams will share his memories of Iwo Jima during a presentaion on Feb. 22.

The next day will feature an Iwo Jima-themed Family Day, and a concert by the Marine Band.

The 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima is best known for the photo by The Associated Press’ Joe Rosenthal showing six Marines raising the U.S. flag over Mount Suribachi.

The flag captured in Rosenthal’s image is on display at the museum. During the commemoration of the anniversary, the museum is displaying an additional flag that was raised over Iwo Jima before Rosenthal took his photo.

