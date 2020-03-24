Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Hikers rescued from trail along Potomac River in Maryland

March 24, 2020 9:06 am
 
< a min read
      

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Authorities say that two stranded hikers have been rescued from a trail in Maryland.

The Washington Post reports that the hikers were on the rugged Billy Goat Trail in the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Montgomery County. They were rescued Monday night.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the hikers set out about 6 p.m. But it got dark before they could finish their hike.

They were attempting to complete a loop that requires climbing over steep and rocky terrain along the Potomac River. A U.S. Park Police helicopter spotted them on rocks about 50 feet above the river.

Advertisement

The helicopter provided light to rescue crews as they headed to the pair of hikers. No injuries were reported.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Gerald R. Ford achieves 1000th aircraft arrestment, launch

Today in History

1958: Elvis drafted into the Army