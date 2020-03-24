Hikers rescued from trail along Potomac River in Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Authorities say that two stranded hikers have been rescued from a trail in Maryland.

The Washington Post reports that the hikers were on the rugged Billy Goat Trail in the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Montgomery County. They were rescued Monday night.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the hikers set out about 6 p.m. But it got dark before they could finish their hike.

They were attempting to complete a loop that requires climbing over steep and rocky terrain along the Potomac River. A U.S. Park Police helicopter spotted them on rocks about 50 feet above the river.

Advertisement

The helicopter provided light to rescue crews as they headed to the pair of hikers. No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.