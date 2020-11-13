On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE
November 13, 2020 10:31 am
1 min read
      

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — The north Indian city of Ayodhya kept its Guinness World Record for a second year on Friday by lighting 584,572 oil lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes as part of the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Thousands of volunteers lit the lamps, called diyas, along the Saryu river’s banks, through lanes and at houses as dusk fell in Ayodhya, where Hindus believe the god Ram was born and where he returned after 14 years in exile.

The city lit 409,000 oil lamps last year.

Uttar Pradesh state government spokesman Shishir Kumar said the lamps were a stunning spectacle for thousands of visitors who thronged the river banks while ignoring coronavirus social distancing norms.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Representatives from Guinness World Records handed over a certificate to Yogi Adityanath, the state’s top elected official, after monitoring the ceremony with drone-mounted cameras, Kumar said.

This year’s festival of lights comes after India’s top court allowed the construction of a temple to Ram in Ayodhya, ending a long legal battle between Hindus and Muslims over ownership of the land.

Hindus believe that a temple existed on the spot which was demolished by Mughals in the 15th century who built a mosque there. Hindu radicals demolished the mosque in 1992 during the legal battle.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen