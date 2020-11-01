Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Police hunt for suspect after stabbings in Quebec City

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 12:46 am
< a min read
      

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Police in Quebec City are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said late Saturday that the attacks happened near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors.

There’s no word on how many people were hurt, the severity of their injuries or on a possible motive for the attacks.

        Insight by AT&T: Learn how the urgency caused by the pandemic put DOT on an accelerated IT modernization path in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water