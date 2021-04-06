On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Lifestyle News

Easter weekend brings Belgium another record cocaine seizure

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 11:48 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities came out of the long Easter weekend with another record cocaine haul after customs officials at the port of Antwerp seized almost 11 tons of the drug, discovered amid a cargo of blue leather.

The shipment brought the total amount of cocaine seized in Belgium over the past six weeks to 27.64 tons worth an estimated $1.63 billion as police capitalized on the breaking of an encrypted communications network popular with criminals, prosecutors said.

Last month, Belgian police arrested 48 people during an operation involving more than 1,500 officers and targeting organized drug crime. Four more arrests were announced on Tuesday, including suspects who worked at the finance ministry, the Antwerp city services and (backslash)the port. The prosecutor’s office said they were charged with gang membership, bribery and abuse of trust.

Belgian prosecutors said investigators cracked the encrypted messaging service Sky ECC and intercepted a billion messages during a two-year investigation.

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

With thousands of shipping containers reaching Antwerp every day, the Belgian port city is one of Europe’s main entry ports for cocaine. Trafficking in the city has led to a recent surge of violence, including gun battles and grenade attacks.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 OSDU™ Energy Data Platform on AWS R3...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|6 FOIA Requests for Contract Records...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own