On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Lifestyle News

Journalist shot to death in southern Mexico, 2nd this year

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 1:43 pm
1 min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Mexico said journalist Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera was shot to death Thursday, at least the second such killing so far this year in the country. Two other reporters have disappeared.

The prosecutor’s office in the southern state of Oaxaca said Sánchez Cabrera was riding a motorcycle with another person on a rural road when gunmen opened fire on them.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the other person. The attack occurred in Oaxaca’s isthmus region.

Local media and press groups said Sánchez Cabrera had complained of receiving threats and attacks in recent months.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Reporters Without Borders demanded “a thorough investigation into the threats and attacks that he had reported earlier related to his work as a journalist.”

At least two journalists have disappeared this year in the violence-wracked northern border state of Sonora, and in May, online journalist Benjamín Morales Hernández was abducted and killed in Sonora.

Morales Hernández ran an community news site called Noticias Xonoidag. His family reported he had been abducted and his bullet-ridden body was later found on a highway.

Press groups say nine journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, the highest total of any country not at war.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Energy Department headquarters fly Progress Pride flag for the first time