Puerto Rico issues a record 1,749 tickets in rally crackdown

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 10:42 am
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico have issued a record batch of 1,749 traffic tickets against participants in a street rally organized by a motorcycle enthusiast who goes by the name of “King Charlie,” authorities said Monday.

The organizer, whose real name is Misael González, accused police of unfairly harassing participants and causing some to crash.

Sunday’s event was organized via social media and police said that they awaited for participants as they arrived in the central mountain town of Cidra.

Images González posted on social media showed scores of motorcycles and scooters parked densely along the side of the highway as cars drove slowly past.

Authorities said the tickets were issued for infractions including speeding, illegal use of cellphones and, for some in cars, not wearing a seat belt.

The rally also took place in the southern coastal city of Santa Isabel, located about an hour southwest of Cidra.

