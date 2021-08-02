On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Lifestyle News

Spirit: Weather, operational challenges caused flight delays

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 11:34 am
< a min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Weather and some “operational challenges” resulted in a number of Spirit Airlines flight delays and cancellations over the weekend, the South Florida-based airline said.

“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton said in an email.

Dozens of flights were canceled Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport, news outlets reported.

Sutton said the airline is “working around the clock to get back on track” following the cancellations.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

The airline said in a statement that they’re working to find solutions for affected customers.

According to tracking service Flightaware.com., 227 Spirit flights were canceled Monday and 58 flights were delayed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda