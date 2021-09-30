On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Lifestyle News

Amusement park to scale back hours after fights

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 11:05 am
< a min read
      

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Six Flags America is scaling back hours during its annual Halloween events after a series of fights broke out over the weekend at at the amusement park in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

A melee prompted the park to close an hour early Saturday and the park said it will begin closing its gates at 9 p.m., news outlets reported. Patrons won’t be allowed to reenter the park after 6 p.m., and no new entries will be allowed after 7 p.m., Six Flags said in a statement.

Prince George’s County police confirmed that officers stationed at the park in Bowie responded to the fights and several victims have filed reports, but no arrests have been made.

Police and park officials said they meet regularly to discuss safety and security plans at the park and they’re meeting this week to review plans.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time