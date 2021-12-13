On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Lifestyle News

Jill Biden to meet with families, victims of parade crash

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 5:24 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is planning to meet with families of victims and others who were at a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

The White House said Biden will begin her day Wednesday by attending a Forbes 50 Over 50 and Know Your Value event in New York City. She will then travel to Milwaukee to visit Children’s Wisconsin hospital and meet with frontline health care workers who cared for victims from the parade crash in Waukesha. She will also watch children receive COVID-19 vaccinations and talk with them and their families.

Biden’s final stop will be in Waukesha to meet with families and first responders from the parade tragedy.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his vehicle into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Biden will be joined in Wisconsin by Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown