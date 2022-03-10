On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Lifestyle News

AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians fleeing war ‘can’t leave’ pets behind

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 12:36 pm
1 min read
      

Mounds of abandoned clothes and other personal items lie strewn along corridors leading out of Ukraine. The farther people carry their things, the harder it is, so they leave them behind, said Ludmila Sokol, a gym teacher fleeing Zaporizhzhia in the south.

But their pets, they keep alongside them.

Everywhere amid the exodus of more than 2.3 million people fleeing Russia’s invasion are the pets people could not leave behind: birds, rabbits, hamsters, cats and dogs.

People fleeing the outskirts of Kyiv crowded together under a destroyed bridge, carrying little luggage and abandoning their vehicles on the road. But their pets remained with them.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

One woman ferried her dog across an improvised bridge over the Irpin River amid the evacuation. Another at a train station in Poland nuzzled her orange cat, nose to nose.

A young girl wrapped in an aluminized blanket hugged her two Chihuahuas close as she made the crossing into Medyka, Poland.

A woman who made it to Romania cuddled her small dog as they sat in a hotel ballroom converted into a refugee shelter.

One woman said she felt an obligation to keep not only her family but her pets safe.

Victoria Trofimenko, 42, had originally planned never to leave Kyiv, she said in an interview with The Associated Press by Zoom days after the war started.

But as the missiles and explosives rained down she thought about her duty to protect her 18-year-old daughter, 69-year-old mother — and her dog, Akira, and cat, Galileo.

She bought train tickets to head west, ending up in Prague. She said she first arrived in Hungary, though, and was grateful to have Akira by her side for protection.

“I can’t leave dogs or cats. I have to take responsibility,” she said.

        Read more: Lifestyle News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana