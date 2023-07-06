Austria approves law allowing authorities to confiscate extreme speeders’ cars

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s parliament has approved legislation that would allow authorities to confiscate the cars of people who are caught driving far above the speed limit. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that calls for the cars of people who exceed the speed limit by more than 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) in developed areas or 70 kph (43 mph) outside town limits temporarily confiscated. Repeat offenders could have their vehicles permanently confiscated... READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s parliament has approved legislation that would allow authorities to confiscate the cars of people who are caught driving far above the speed limit.

Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that calls for the cars of people who exceed the speed limit by more than 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) in developed areas or 70 kph (43 mph) outside town limits temporarily confiscated. Repeat offenders could have their vehicles permanently confiscated and auctioned off.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit by more than 80 kph (50 mph) in built-up areas or 90 kph (56 mph) in unincorporated areas could have their cars permanently confiscated after a first offense.

The measure is expected to take effect in March 2024.

Leonore Gewessler, the Austrian minister for climate and transport, said last month that “there is a speed above which the car becomes a weapon.”

“We are now putting an end to this and ensuring that perpetrators have the weapon taken out of their hands immediately and permanently,” she added.

The measure was approved Wednesday with support from lawmakers from the governing coalition of the conservative Austrian People’s Party and Gewessler’s environmentalist Greens, as well as from the center-left opposition Social Democrats, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Two other opposition parties voted against the plan, pointing to legal concerns and disputing whether it would be effective.

