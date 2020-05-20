Listen Live Sports

New academic report measures quality of federal management

May 20, 2020 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

How do you measure management quality in federal agencies? A pair of academics at the University of Illinois has sought to identify what they call six foundation blocks for a governmentwide initiative to measure management quality. UIC professor James Thompson and Ph.D. candidate Alejandra Medina joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

Read the full report here.

