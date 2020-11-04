On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rules for federal court procedure are written by almost all white men

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
November 4, 2020 8:23 am
Behind every court procedure, whether civil or criminal, are carefully devised rules for judges and other court actors. The rules are embodied in Federal Rules of Practice and Procedure. Those in turn are written by specially selected committees, which have have been more than 80% white men. Is that a problem? Brooke Coleman, professor of law and associate dean of Research & Faculty Development at the Seattle University School of Law, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

