Feeling cooped up? The Federal Highway Administration may have just the remedy

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
March 18, 2021 12:21 pm
If you’re getting a bit of cabin fever during the pandemic and just want to get out and go, a recently relaunched program of the Federal Highway Administration could help. The National Scenic Byways Program can tell you about some of the best drives to take near you. For more about the program, Federal Drive with Tom Temin‘s Eric White spoke to FHWA spokesman Doug Hecox.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Doug Hecox Federal Drive Federal Highway Administration Management Tom Temin

